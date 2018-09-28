On Ranbir Kapoor’s 36th birthday, here are 36 facts you would not know about him

Bollywood’s biggest heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 on Friday. He comes from a family of the most talented actors and is known for his charming good looks and great performances.

On his 36th birthday, we bring you 36 facts from his life that even his biggest fans may not know. Check them out and let us know how many you already knew about:

1. Ranbir Kapoor’s actual name is Ranbir Raj Kapoor. Yes. He shares his name with his grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

2. Ranbir happens to be the first male from the Kapoor clan to graduate Class 10 and finish college.

3. Ranbir Kapoor still takes Rs 1,500 every week as his pocket money from his mother Neetu Kapoor.

4. Ranbir’s diet plan is designed by his mother Neetu and she even used to cut his nails until he moved out of the family house.

5. A complete mamma’s boy, Ranbir stills has his mother Neetu on his speed dial.

6. The actor is well trained in Jazz and Ballet. He has also undergone diction, dance and horse riding classes.

7. As for music, Ranbir took training for two years and knows how to play the tabla. He learnt to play the guitar for his movie Rockstar.

8. Ranbir Kapoor started his career in the film industry as an assistant director in Prem Granth (1996). He also worked as an assistant with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Black (2005).

9. Ranbir first met actor Deepika Padukone (his ex girlfriend) while both were shooting for their debut films (Saawariya and Om Shanti Om - 2007) through their common makeup artists, Bharat and Dorris.

10. For their first date, Ranbir and Deepika watched Mr Bean’s Holiday in Juhu, Mumbai and later they went for a long drive.

11. When Ranbir met Deepika, he wore a causal look with a t-shirt and a half sleeve shirt on top of it, while Deepika sported a white ganji and white linen pants and had her hair tied up in a bun. Deepika felt that Ranbir wore really ugly shoes (Timberland) for his first date.

12. Reports suggest that it was Deepika Padukone who took her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in July 2008 and Ranbir met Kat for the first time there only.

13. The first thing that Ranbir bought from his earning was a luxury watch.

14. Ranbir Kapoor tried some 65-70 boxers for the introducing shot in Wake Up Sid. And all the boxers that he wore in the film were his personal boxers.

15. The shoot for Wake Up Sid was delayed for three month during post production, as Ranbir grew a beard for a role in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) and he was unavailable to shoot some scenes.

16. Believe it or not, Kapoor boy is addicted to mobile game Candy Crush.

17.The actor suffers from Nasal Deviated Septum, which makes him eat and talk too fast.

18. While commuting in his car, Ranbir has this strange habit of adding up the digits on the number plate of almost every vehicle that he sees on the road.

19. Unlike most Kapoor sons who have peculiar pet names like Chintu, Bebo, Lolo etc, Ranbir has no such nick name and is fondly called baba by his parents

20. Besides acting, Ranbir does exceptional mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt.

21. Ranbir loves to read autobiographies and biographies. His favourite book is Heavier Than Heaven, a biography on Kurt Cobain.

22. A diehard foodie, Ranbir loves Sushi, Vada Pav, Dosa, Bombay Duck besides home cooked bhindi, jungli mutton curry and paya.

23. Ranbir is an avid football follower, his favourite football team is Barcelona and favourite player, Lionel Messi.

24. For his pastimes, Kapoor loves to spend time with his family, friends and dogs, watch movies and play on his Xbox and Playstation.

25. The reason Ranbir chose to attend Lee Strasberg Institute and School of Visual Arts to learn acting was because his favourite actor Al Pacino also went to the same institute.

26. While in New York to pursue a course in acting and direction, Ranbir made about 300 short films.

27.He also expressed his wish of becoming a football coach after he retires.

28. Ranbir does not sing at all and he confesses that lack of singing talent is definitely a shortcoming in his acting career.

29. Ranbir’s all time favourite movies include Shri 420, Life is Beautiful and 3 Idiots. He also likes to watch TV series Travel and Living.

30. Interestingly, Ranbir’s choice of colours keeps changing but white, black and red remain his top picks.

31. When it comes to travelling, Ranbir’s handpicked destinations include New York, USA and Venice and Puglia in Italy.

32. Before making his acting debut, Ranbir learnt the nuances of the craft by watching films of legends such as Guru Dutt and Mehboob Khan.

33. Ranbir’s favourite actors in Bollywood are Rishi Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Kajol and in Hollywood, he loves Dustin Hoffman and Jennifer Connelly.

34. Ranbir often makes trips to Delhi to meet his niece Samara and elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

35. Sanju is the most successful film of Ranbir’s career. It made more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

36. Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt and loves to click her pictures and she loves posting them on Instagram.

