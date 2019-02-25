On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, check out his 10 cutest pictures with wife Mira, kids Zayn and Misha

Actor Shahid Kapoor is just two years shy of turning 40 but he doesn’t look a day over 25. The talented actor turns 38 on Monday and his fans have bombarded social media with sweet wishes for their favourite star. However, what they are really waiting for is to see how his wife Mira and brother Ishaan Khatter make the day special for the special guy in their life.

Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. He was born on February 25, 1981 and his parents divorced when he was three years old. While Pankaj later tied the knot with actor Supriya Pathak, Neelima got married to actor Rajesh Khattar whom she later divorced. Shahid lived with his mother and had very little interaction with his father until he made his debut in Bollywood.

Shahid’s first film was 2003’s romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. He was instantly accepted by the audiences for his good looks and boyish charms. He then went on to work in movies like Fida, Dil Maange More, Deewane Huye Paagal, Vivah and more. Soon, he was offered more challenging roles like Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kaminey, which is still considered one of his best works till date. His film with then girlfriend Kareena Kapoor was loved by all in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. He again earned critical acclaim for his work in Haider and Udta Punjab.

After dating actors such as Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Shahid finally tied the knot with Delhi girl Mira Rajput in 2015. While she was 13 years younger than him, the two hit it off instantly. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018 and are now one sweet, happy family.

On being asked if being protective about his children was a ripple effect of his parent’s separation, Shahid said: “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents.

“If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance,” he told Filmfare in an interview.

