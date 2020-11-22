On Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s anniversary, a throwback to when she told him to stop wooing her with expensive gifts

bollywood

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra completed 11 years of married life on November 22. The couple tied the knot in 2009, and have two children -- eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa in an interview recalled their courtship period, which was somewhat marred by the fact that Raj was going through a divorce at the time. Shilpa said that she was ‘disheartened’ upon learning that he was married, because when she first met him, she had no idea that Raj was separated from his wife.

She told Pinkvilla, “Four months later, Raj had once offered me to stay at his batch pad, since I was travelling to London frequently. I was surprised to know about his bachelor pad, and later he revealed that he is going through a divorce.”

She said that he tried to woo her with expensive presents, but she was hesitant about taking the plunge, because she didn’t want to ruin the friendship that they’d developed. “He was trying to woo me with Versace bags,” she said. “In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colours, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full stop as I didn’t want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time.”

But, eventually, Shilpa realised that Raj meant business when he told her that he had purchased property in Mumbai, with the intention of moving a part of his business to India.

This year, the couple welcomed daughter Samisha into their lives, via surrogacy. In an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Shilpa spoke about her experience of becoming a mother again, and said that it was much easier the second time around.

