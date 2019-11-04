Pagalpanti: Urvashi Rautela says she had a spooky encounter while shooting for the film

bollywood

Actor Urvashi Rautela is all set to be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham in the comic caper Pagalpanti and she claims she had a lot of fun on sets of the film directed by Anees Baazmee.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Urvashi said, “Anees Bazmi is known for his family entertainers and he has made amazing films in the past. But he is such a master of his craft that there is always a new element in each and every film that he makes. Pagalpanti is a full family comedy entertainer, it is a multi-starrer and I am working along with John and Anil Kapoor for the first time. I am portraying three roles in this movie and all three are very different and unique characters. You will see me as a ghost, gymnast and also a janitor. There was nothing for me to say to no to. The star cast, the story line, the production house the script and of course I really wanted to work with the king of comedy Anees Bazmee.”

Sharing the fun she had on sets of the movie, Urvashi said, “It was always a laugh riot on the set. We all had a lot of fun together and we kept pranking each other. I even celebrated my birthday on the sets. The first day we all came together we read the entire script and rehearsed together. It is always great fun to work with Anil Kapoor sir as he is always cracking jokes on everyone.”

“We also had two great fitness enthusiasts on the sets - John and Anil Kapoor sir. Arshad Warsi was his usual goofy self and the kind of comedy he does kept everyone’s mood in a fun and light zone. So, it was great to be on the set and obviously it was enriching and a learning experience for me,” she added.

Urvashi also revealed how John taught her a few lessons on dealing with Bollywood. “When shooting for the climax in Hyderabad, John and I were chatting. He’s also an outsider in the industry, just like me. So we were having a general chat about life, how it is important to have self- belief, self love and to complete trust and faith in your talent. The journey of John inspires me a lot because he also started with modelling and slowly and gradually, he has created such a strong foothold for himself in the industry. It was very inspiring and moving.”

She added that she learnt a lot from Anil as well: “Also Anil Kapoor sir shared his work experience, his learnings and how it was working with actresses like Madhuri Dixit ma’am and Sridevi ma’am. Pagalpanti helped me a lot in terms of working on my craft.”

Asked what keeps her driving in an industry full of stars and strugglers, Urvashi said, “Well, the fact that I am an outsider in this industry with no filmi connections drives me. I was raised in Uttarakhand and we did not know anyone from the movie industry. I have that zeal to prove that an outsider with no connections can also make it big in this industry. And we have such fine inspirations to look up to.”

“I can never ever stop being thankful for the kind of opportunity I got here , Mumbai might not be my birth place but this is where I feel at home . This city has made me who I am today and I love Mumbai. I don’t think I can stay in anywhere else in the world but Mumbai. What really drives me also is that I am extremely thankful and grateful for whatever I am and for all that I have achieved. There is still lots to come and miles to go for which I am very hopeful.”

She also revealed that she had a real life spooky encounter on the sets of Pagalpanti, in one of the palaces in London. Urvashi said, “One day while shooting late at night in a very old palace, the lights suddenly went off and I felt a subtle presence of something near me. I heard a few distant voices and saw some shadows which really freaked me out. I had never experienced something like that and the whole eerie encounter left me pale and cold.” The actress, as soon as the shoot got over, rushed to the hotel

