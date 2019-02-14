Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas first look: Sunny Deol introduces son Karan Deol on Valentine’s Day, see pics

Deol scion Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra, is the latest star kid to enter Bollywood and the family has chosen the tried-and-tested way to go about it – in a romance. On Valentine’s Day, the first look from his launch vehicle Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas landed and Karan can be seen with film’s leading lady, Sahher Bambaa.

The film is being directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P. The two first look posters show Karan and Sahher embracing and camping in the wild with mountains forming the backdrop.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Get ready to embark on a beautiful journey of love. Introducing #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba in #PalPal❤KePaas in cinemas on 19th July. @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound.”

Sunny had earlier compared Karan’s launch to his own. The actor was launched in Betaab opposite Amrita Singh in a film produced by Dharmendra. “When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him,” Sunny told PTI.

Before starring in the film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, starring Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas borrows its name from Dharmendra’s famous song from 1973’s Blackmail. The film will release on July 19.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 10:57 IST