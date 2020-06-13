Palash Sen shares Ayushmann Khurrana’s pic from 17 years ago: ‘A young boy wanted to be singer in a show where I was judge’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:39 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has donned many caps in his career spanning two decades. He was a radio jockey, a Roadies contestant, a video jockey and a singer, before transitioning into the beloved actor that he is now.

On Friday, singer Dr Palash Sen shared a picture from the Gulabo Sitabo actor’s early days in showbiz. The photo is from 2003, when Ayushmann took part in the singing reality show Popstars. “2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn’t win it but won my heart and my love forever. Travelled with me for Euphoria gigs and always stayed close to me. My only advice to him was - Haar na Maan na! Today as his new film releases, he is definitely India’s most loved and the most talented actor. Ayush, I am as proud of you today ,as I was 17 years back. Love you my bro. Everyone, go watch ‘Gulaabo Sitaabo’ on Amazon Prime. Ayushmann Khurrana #throwback #popstars,” he wrote in his Facebook post. Ayushmann almost looks unrecognisable in the picture with his French beard and spectacles.

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

The actor’s fans loved the throwback post. “This’s the proof...that all your hard works/struggles & efforts will be paid of eventually! @ayushmannk is an inspiration,” read a comment on the post. “Wow ayush sir .... you look so adorable and handsome too,” read another.

Ayushmann’s film Gulabo Sitabo released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. He stars in the Shoojit Sircar film with Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann wrote a post on Friday, dedicated to Amitabh. He recalled seeing the icon in the movie Hum on big screen and explained it as what drove him to become an actor. Khurrana noted that he got this “I have arrived” feeling when his first television shoot was in the same location where Bachchan’s hit song Jumma Chumma was shot.

