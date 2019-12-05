e-paper
Panipat early reviews: Ranveer Singh wishes Arjun Kapoor good luck as fans call Ashutosh Gowariker’s film ‘average’

Ranveer Singh has wished his friend Arjun Kapoor the best of luck for Panipat, even as word out of early screenings is that the film is ‘average’. Check out first reactions here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor hug it out ahead of Panipat.
Actor Ranveer Singh has wished the best of luck to his ‘baba’, actor Arjun Kapoor, ahead of the release of Panipat. The historical drama is set in a similar milieu to that of Ranveer’s Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer took to Instagram to post his message for Arjun, even as mixed first reactions to the film arrived online. He wrote alongside a picture of the two of them hugging it out, “Bajirao and Sadashivrao. Go forth and Conquer.” Ranveer added the hashtag, “Baba Power” to his post.

 

Initial reactions to the film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, have been mixed after early screenings. One viewer wrote on Twitter that they were ‘disappointed’ by the movie. The also added that Arjun’s performance fell off the mark, and that the screenplay was slow. “The negative climax is too damn predictable,” wrote another.

Also read: How Panipat, Bajirao Mastani, Tanhaji are related: Here’s a look at Indian period dramas and their timeline

On the other hand, one viewer praised the action and wrote that Panipat is an ‘Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of the Marathas.’ Another viewer commented, “The war sequence n the extended climax stand out which reestablish Ashutosh as a master filmmaker.”

Actor Siddhant Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Beautifully emoted , directed , amazing background scores , costumes , crisp edit and the camera works surreal. @arjunk26 top class. @kritisanon it’s by far your best performance @duttsanjay always my favourite.”

Avinash Gowariker wrote, “A fantastic story so MAGNIFICENTLY shown by @AshGowariker ! @arjunk26 holds it together with his best yet! @kritisanon bowls you over completely with her charm! @duttsanjay‘s sheer presence leaves you blown away! GREAT production scale #SunitaGowariker!”

Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor wrote, ‘’Watched the battle of #Panipat recreated on screen in all its glory! Completely captivated! Chachu you’ve done full justice to the role @arjunk26 !! Hard work shows in every frame. Congratulations to the team @duttsanjay @kritisanon.”  Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, ‘’Wishing super success to the entire team of #Panipat - @duttsanjay @kritisanon @arjunk26 & @AshGowariker hearing wonderful things about this epic. Conquer the Box Office . Har har Mahadev’’.

Goldie Behl wrote, “In this time of “instant everything” @AshGowariker, you have managed to pull off a well-crafted, painstakingly authentic film #Panipat, about an era we as Indians know so little about. @arjunk26 & @kritisanon are real revelations.”

Here are some more reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali in 1761. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is slated for release on December 6.

