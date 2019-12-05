Malaika Arora blushes as Arjun Kapoor’s picture pops up behind her, calls him ‘bigger diva’ than her

bollywood

A video of Malaika Arora blushing at the mention of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at the recently held Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards has been shared online. In the clip, shared by Filmfare on social media, Malaika calls Arjun a ‘bigger diva’ than her.

Malaika won the Diva of the Year award at the event, and while she was on stage, a collage of Arjun’s pictures was projected on the screen behind her. After catching a glimpse of the background, Malaika blushed. “Whatever she touches, turns into diva,” the presenter can be heard saying off camera, to which Malaika replied, “It’s true, he is a bigger diva than me.”

After fending off dating rumours for several months, Arjun and Malaika confirmed their relationship on his birthday in July. Talking about confirming the news, Arjun had told Filmfare, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.”

Malaika on Tuesday gave her nod to a video shared by Arjun on Instagram, which documented the evolution of his look in the upcoming film Panipat. Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “I can’t believe the film is about to come out... I shot this in January when we were about to begin shooting again after the new year break... it’s been a journey and a half. So grateful for the chance to play Bhau... 48 hours to go...”

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali in 1761. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is slated for release on December 6.

