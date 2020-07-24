e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi on OTT release of films: I anyway never focused on how much money my films would earn

Pankaj Tripathi on OTT release of films: I anyway never focused on how much money my films would earn

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he couldn’t understand why even the audience had started taking an interest in the box office collections of a film, when that’s actually the job of the producer or the director.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:59 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen next in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on an OTT platform.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen next in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on an OTT platform.
         

With several big-budget films heading for a direct-to-OTT release, one thing is sure that box office collections wold no longer decide a film’s success. It’s only the content that would call the shots.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is set for a digital release, says that he was never the one to worry about the number game anyway.

“When my films used to release in theatres, even then I would not be tensed about figures, and neither would I focus on the opening or box office collections. For me, there is no difference in the earlier and current times, and in rather, it is about acting, and whether it is a good or a bad film,” he says.

The 43-year-old, who plays the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s father in the film, adds that box office can’t always be the benchmark to judge a film’s fate.

He explains, “Many a times, even good films don’t work at the box office, people don’t come to watch them, but this doesn’t affect the quality of the film. I was never in the number game, and neither did it affect me.”

 

Tripathi prefers to place his bet on the content, and admits that OTT platforms will lead to a level playing field that might not have been the case with the theatres. For now, with OTT releases, the focus would be on whether indeed the film’s content has the power to grab attention or not.

However, Mirzapur actor gets surprised seeing how everyone, including the viewers, have become much obsessed with numbers.

“Concentrating on numbers is the producer’s work, how much the film will earn. I saw, how even the common people started focusing on collections until recently and they would talk about figures on social media. Mujhe lagta tha aam public ko isse kya lena dena, paise aapko toh milenge nahi na. Trade people and producers understand this. Do we talk about how much say, a shoe company makes in India?,” Tripathi questions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Cong MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot to chair cabinet meet tonight
Cong MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot to chair cabinet meet tonight
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24
Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24
At border talks with China, India puts focus on ‘complete’ disengagement at LAC
At border talks with China, India puts focus on ‘complete’ disengagement at LAC
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In