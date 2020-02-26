Pankaj Tripathi shares pic with ‘guru’ Irrfan, calls Angrezi Medium his ‘gurudakshina’

bollywood

A short new trailer for Angrezi Medium, highlighting the father-daughter relationship at its core, has been shared online on Wednesday. The comedy-drama is actor Irrfan Khan’s first film since his cancer diagnosis.

The half-a-minute trailer introduces Radhika Madan’s character, who is heading off to London to pursue higher education. But because she’s from a small town, she’s apprehensive about fitting in. She prepares by drinking alcohol with her friends, hoping to be accustomed to it by the time she reaches London.

She comes up with a funny tactic to slip under her father’s radar, when she arrives home late, and drunk. She asks him if he’s drunk, because she can see it in his eyes. Irrfan’s character protests, and even offers to blow in her face so that she can check if his breath smells of liquor. But when he reaches in close, he smells the alcohol on his daughter’s breath, but the innocent man can’t believe that his daughter could be drunk, and begins to wonder if he has, by some miracle, consumed alcohol himself and forgotten about it.

Besides Radhika and Irrfan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pankaj Tripathi, in a cameo. Pankaj said in a statement that he agreed to do the film solely because of the chance to work with Irrfan. He said, “I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Pan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my ‘guru dakshina’ to him.”

Kareena had also expressed similar sentiments towards Irrfan. Directed by Homi Adajania and also featuring Dimple Kapadia and Ranver Shorey in supporting roles, the film is slated to release on 20 March.

