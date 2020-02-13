e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Fans to Irrfan Khan after Angrezi Medium trailer: ‘Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy’. Here are the best memes  

Fans to Irrfan Khan after Angrezi Medium trailer: ‘Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy’. Here are the best memes  

Angrezi Medium trailer shows Irrfan expressing his happiness on his daughter’s achievements, saying, “Inside I am very emotional, and outside I am very happy.”   

bollywood Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium trailer.
Irrfan Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium trailer.
         

Irrfan Khan is back with the trailer of Angrezi Medium and his fans did not miss the opportunity of giving him a meme welcome on social media. The actor, who plays a sweets shop owner, returns with the sequel of his film, Hindi Medium and this time he is on a quest to send his onscreen daughter (played by Radhika Madan) to an international university.

The impressive trailer also introduces Kareena Kapoor as a British cop, Deepak Dobriyal as Irrfan’s family member besides Dimple Kapadia, Kiku Sharda and Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi. While Irrfan plays a doting dad who would even sell his blood to send his daughter to a London university, others seem to have a crucial parts in his heartwarming journey.

From Kareena’s teary-eyed look to Irrfan’s dialogue “Bas itni hi angrezi aawe hai humein (I only know this much English),” the viewers loved several moments in the trailer and turned it into a meme. How a nervous Deepak starts talking like Pakistani cricketers on being interrogated by a cop also turned into a meme on Twitter. A fan also expressed his happiness on seeing Irrfan by using his dialogue from the trailer, “Inside I am very emotional, and outside I am very happy.”   

 

 

 

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will make it to the theatres on March 20. Earlier on Wednesday, Irfan Khan shared a heartfelt audio message for his fans where he also shed light on the state of his health. The actor said he won’t be able to promote Angrezi Medium due to health issues.

Also read: Angrezi Medium trailer: Watch Irrfan Khan as the loving small-town dad, fans say ‘something so innocent, pure’

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 for which he had a successful surgery in September 2019. The actor also said, “It is being said when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. If sounds good. But when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t that easy to squeeze them. What’s the choice that you have? Other than staying positive. In situations like these it’s up to us to make lemonade.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is Britain’s new finance minister
Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is Britain’s new finance minister
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Film scripts to be vetted before granting shoot permit: Goa CM
Film scripts to be vetted before granting shoot permit: Goa CM
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news