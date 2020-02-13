Fans to Irrfan Khan after Angrezi Medium trailer: ‘Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy’. Here are the best memes

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:16 IST

Irrfan Khan is back with the trailer of Angrezi Medium and his fans did not miss the opportunity of giving him a meme welcome on social media. The actor, who plays a sweets shop owner, returns with the sequel of his film, Hindi Medium and this time he is on a quest to send his onscreen daughter (played by Radhika Madan) to an international university.

The impressive trailer also introduces Kareena Kapoor as a British cop, Deepak Dobriyal as Irrfan’s family member besides Dimple Kapadia, Kiku Sharda and Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi. While Irrfan plays a doting dad who would even sell his blood to send his daughter to a London university, others seem to have a crucial parts in his heartwarming journey.

From Kareena’s teary-eyed look to Irrfan’s dialogue “Bas itni hi angrezi aawe hai humein (I only know this much English),” the viewers loved several moments in the trailer and turned it into a meme. How a nervous Deepak starts talking like Pakistani cricketers on being interrogated by a cop also turned into a meme on Twitter. A fan also expressed his happiness on seeing Irrfan by using his dialogue from the trailer, “Inside I am very emotional, and outside I am very happy.”

When.... When I see Irrfan Khan in a film after ages🥺😭♥️!!!



Inshallah 🙏🙏🙏!!!!#AngreziMedium trailer looks PATAKHA💃💃💃!!! pic.twitter.com/ueUsbnogIE — Himanshu Agrawal (@Himansh56735438) February 13, 2020

#AngreziMedium

Pak team after saying inshallah boys played well- pic.twitter.com/00tN2vuX4T — Saurabh (@saurabhkumar361) February 13, 2020

Le Every Sports Teacher in my entire life :- Come on!!! U can do it.#AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/fsQsHEfXbr — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) February 13, 2020

Nobody



Pakistani Players after saying "inshallah boys played well"#AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/u92AJFkbd2 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ImAnkitPathak) February 13, 2020

Reaction of Toppers When They Go 1 mark Less( of the Full Mark)#HindiMedium pic.twitter.com/jp0Arg1QqZ — Sumantra Kumar Das (@SumantraKumarDa) February 13, 2020

When you are Single and Someone asks U " What's Ur Plan for Valentine's Day ????"#HindiMedium pic.twitter.com/oKFiYYSgnv — Sumantra Kumar Das (@SumantraKumarDa) February 13, 2020

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will make it to the theatres on March 20. Earlier on Wednesday, Irfan Khan shared a heartfelt audio message for his fans where he also shed light on the state of his health. The actor said he won’t be able to promote Angrezi Medium due to health issues.

Also read: Angrezi Medium trailer: Watch Irrfan Khan as the loving small-town dad, fans say ‘something so innocent, pure’

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 for which he had a successful surgery in September 2019. The actor also said, “It is being said when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. If sounds good. But when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t that easy to squeeze them. What’s the choice that you have? Other than staying positive. In situations like these it’s up to us to make lemonade.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more