Pankaj Tripathi speaks out on pay disparity: Filmmakers assume non-lead actors can be paid less

There would hardly be any critic or movie buff who wouldn’t vouch for Pankaj Tripathi’s acting prowess. However, when it comes to the remuneration, the actor feels that he doesn’t get what he deserves.

“I choose films based on scripts. If something sounds good and I get a good feeling about it, I’ll take it, irrespective of the fee being offered to me,” says Tripathi, adding that this approach has backfired for him.

“I know it has worked to my disadvantage, and for many others. We are not offered top dollar because of our background and variety that we’ve showcased in films,” explains the actor, who has been applauded for his work in films such as the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath (2012), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Fukrey film franchise, and Newton (2016).

The actor questions the ideology which focuses on commercially saleable names when it comes to deciding the fees. “That I think is unfair, especially when they (filmmakers) assume we (non-lead actors) can be paid less. If we are giving it our all, we deserve (fair) remuneration for it too, don’t you think?” questions Tripathi, who is a part of the upcoming Tamil film Kaala, alongside Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, and Huma Qureshi.

