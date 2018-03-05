Pari box office: Anushka Sharma’s horror film fails to chill, earns Rs 15.34 cr

Bollywood’s latest horror flick starring Anushka Sharma has earned mere Rs 15.34 crore in the first weekend of its release. After receiving mixed reviews from critics, the audience also seems to have failed to warm up to the Holi release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn’t substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 15.34 cr. India biz.”

#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn’t substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 15.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, the film’s producers, said, “We are extremely satisfied with the release weekend performance of Pari. Despite the truncated nature of this weekend (due to Holi festivities and the trade strike in many south markets), the film was able to hold the business, riding on good audience response after opening to rave reviews. A unique storyline, catchy atmospherics and superb performances, especially Anushka’s, made it an exciting watch. To add to it, our unique marketing strategy of building the ‘atmospheric horror’ through screamers, teasers and other on-ground activations piqued the audience interest right up to its release.”

Pari, directed by debutant Prosit Roy, is a based on the story of Ifrit, a powerful and dangerous djinn. Anushka’s character in the film is associated with Ifrit and she is in conflict with a cult, headed by Rajat Kapoor’s Qseem Ali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more