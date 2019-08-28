e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Parineeti Chopra on her choice of scripts: ‘Every film is a gamble and a risk. There is no safe film’

Parineeti Chopra says she is shouldering complete responsibility of her upcoming projects.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:50 IST
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Hindustan Times
Parineeti Chopra is currently working on Girl On The Train.
Parineeti Chopra is currently working on Girl On The Train.(HT Photo)
         

After starring mostly in rom-coms, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in completely different avatars in her upcoming films — Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic. The former is her first attempt at a thriller. Deviating from her comfort zone, the Parineeti is excited about taking “these risks and showing off a new side” to the audiences. Excerpts:

Do you feel now you have a better sense of scripts?

I don’t think anyone can be 100% confident. Every film is a gamble and a risk. There is no safe film, because the audience is king. They have a mind of their own and they decide which film they want to accept, and which they want to reject. An actor can only do his/her best and leave it to the audience. I definitely wanted to take more risks and do roles that I have not done before. I hope the audience will accept me the way they have all these years. They have always given me love and appreciated my performances. I hope they continue to do that with other films that I am doing.

 

And has your approach towards acting changed in anyway?

My intention is always to be the best actor that I can be and always give a better performance than my last.

You play titular roles in both the films, it’s the first time you’re shouldering the responsibility of a project...

Of course, there is a lot of pressure because it is a huge responsibility. But I think I don’t want to think about that aspect yet, because then, it will put a lot of pressure on my mind may affect my performance. And like I said, I never want to underperform. So, it’s about remaining in a positive frame of mind. I will concentrate on my duties as an actor, and do my best and hope that the audience appreciates what I do.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra consoles a lonely Nick Jonas with a photoshopped image, says ‘I’m always with you’. See pic

Today, you’ve made a name for yourself. So, what’s the challenge at this phase in your career?

The idea remains to do better work and pursue a variety of films that I haven’t done before.

Are you open to the web too? If something comes along, will it be taken under consideration?

Right now, I am concentrating on movies. Luckily, we have so many opportunities to do such different stuff on screen, stuff that never used to be done before. A lot of interesting stuff is happening in films. So, now, I am not shooting anything for the web. But then I am a greedy actor who wants to be part of all kinds of content. So, if something on web comes along, the platform will not matter, I will grab it right away.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:47 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    PV SindhuICC Test RankingINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra ModiArvind Kejriwal
    don't miss