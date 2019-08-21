The Girl On The Train first look: Parineeti Chopra is bloodied and vulnerable, see pics

bollywood

Early on Wednesday, the first-look pictures of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train were shared online. The film, produced by Reliance Entertainment, stars Parineeti in the lead role.

Sharing a picture, Parineeti wrote: “Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @amblin.” Reliance Entertainment too shared two pictures, one of which was the same that Parineeti shared. The second one has the actor showing a more dark, sinister side of the character.

In the picture, shared by Parineeti, the actor sits in a bath tub, with her injured forehead battered with blood. She looks dazed as she stares at something at a distance. In the second picture, she is wearing a black pant suit and looks dangerously at the camera.

The Girl On The Train will also see actor Kirti Kulhari as a British cop. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Emily Blunt starrer of the same name, is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. In early August, the shooting of the remake, began in London. The director of the movie took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Hopping on to a train ride today with Parineeti Chopra.”

The film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller of the same name featuring Emily Blunt. Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, The Girl On The Train was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Pictures. It was directed by Tate Taylor. Emily received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Hawkins’ book is based on an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down after she learns that Megan has gone missing and is somehow involved in the incident. Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation in the film.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, the makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

