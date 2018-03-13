 Parineeti Chopra refutes claims of signing Housefull 4 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 13, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Parineeti Chopra refutes claims of signing Housefull 4

Rebuking reports of her joining Housefull 4 crew, Parineeti Chopra posted a clarification on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2018 09:45 IST
Parineeti Chopra is currently working on Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Parineeti Chopra is currently working on Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.(AFP)

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has put an end to the speculations doing rounds that she will be a part of the next instalment in the Housefull franchise, Housefull 4.

In her tweet, the Ishaqzaade star rebuked the tabloid which released the story speculating her involvement in the movie and tagged its Twitter handle.

The 29-year-old actress’ official spokesperson also negated the claims, “Parineeti Chopra hasn’t been approached for Housefull 4. So the rumours doing the rounds are absolutely untrue”.

Despite the mix-up, Parineeti has a good line-up of films in her future. She will be soon seen in Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Kesari in the near future.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you