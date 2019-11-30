Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train releases on May 8, 2020. Actor shares fresh posters

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:41 IST

The upcoming psychological thriller, The Girl On The Train, has got a release date. The film will hit the big screen on May 8 next year. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Parineeti wrapped up shooting for the film a few months ago in London. “So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I’ve finished it,” the actress had said. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

The Girl On The Train will also see actor Kirti Kulhari as a British cop. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Emily Blunt starrer of the same name, is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. In early August, the shooting of the remake, began in London. The director of the movie took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Hopping on to a train ride today with Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti is currently shooting for a biopic on Olympian and badminton star Saina Nehwal.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more