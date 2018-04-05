Parmanu teaser: John Abraham declares that it is time for India to become a nuclear state
The first teaser for John Abraham-starrer Parmanu, which is embroiled in a tussle between producers, was released online on Thursday.bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2018 21:12 IST
John Abraham’s Parmanu might be embroiled in a tough battle with the producers, but the star is surging ahead with the film’s release. The first teaser for the film, about India’s emergence as a nuclear power, was released on Thursday, a day after John revealed a new poster.
The one-minute teaser sets the stage for the film, where India is as a nation post-independence, and the reasons nuclear power was seen as the future. There is old documentary footage interspersed with snippets from Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic independence speech.
The biggest secret operation ever that shook the entire world. #ParmanuTeaser out now.The nuke explodes in cinemas on 4th May 2018. @DianaPenty @BomanIrani #AbhishekSharma @SaiwynQ @sanyukthaC pic.twitter.com/wJYBbFLElh— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 5, 2018
The footage charts the country’s pivotal moments - the 1971 war, the victory at the world cup in 1983 - and finishes with Boman Irani talking about a historic mission that was lost in the pages of history - the nuclear tests conducted at Pokran. We then get John Abraham declaring, “It’s time for India to become a nuclear state.”
Parmanu was scheduled to release on December 8 last year. Its release date got pushed to February 23, 2018 and then to April 6. It is now scheduled for a May 4 release.
