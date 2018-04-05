Parmanu teaser: John Abraham declares that it is time for India to become a nuclear state

John Abraham’s Parmanu might be embroiled in a tough battle with the producers, but the star is surging ahead with the film’s release. The first teaser for the film, about India’s emergence as a nuclear power, was released on Thursday, a day after John revealed a new poster.

The one-minute teaser sets the stage for the film, where India is as a nation post-independence, and the reasons nuclear power was seen as the future. There is old documentary footage interspersed with snippets from Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic independence speech.

The footage charts the country’s pivotal moments - the 1971 war, the victory at the world cup in 1983 - and finishes with Boman Irani talking about a historic mission that was lost in the pages of history - the nuclear tests conducted at Pokran. We then get John Abraham declaring, “It’s time for India to become a nuclear state.”

Parmanu was scheduled to release on December 8 last year. Its release date got pushed to February 23, 2018 and then to April 6. It is now scheduled for a May 4 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more