Parmanu to release on May 25, will clash with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Warring producers KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham Entertainment have buried their differences and joined their hands to ensure the smooth release of Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran on May 25.

The official Twitter handles of both the production houses tweeted a new poster on Wednesday that put all the rumours to rest. It announced May 25 as the new release date. Parmanu is about the first Pokhran nuclear test carried out by India. The film features John Abraham in the lead role.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the film is likely to hit theatres on May 25. “The matter is in the high court. It’s not releasing on May 4, and will release as KriArj property on May 25. KriArj has been given the rightful ownership of the film,” a source had said.

A representative for JA Entertainment had said, “Since the matter is subjudice, we wouldn’t like to comment on this right now. Request you to please wait till tomorrow.”

Initially slated for December 8, 2017 release, the film has seen three shifts in the release date. It was first pushed to February 23, 2018, and then to April 6. Parmanu was expected to clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out on May 4, but will now hit theatres along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero that’s also releasing on the same date.

