War over Parmanu’s release date. Will the John Abraham film release on May 25?

John Abraham’s next film, Parmanu-The Story of Pokharan, is not likely to be released on May 4, 2018 as announced earlier. A source said, “The matter is in the high court. It’s not releasing on May 4, and will release as KriArj property on May 25. KriArj has been given the rightful ownership of the film.”

Parmanu, Abraham’s ambitious production venture which is about first Pokhran nuclear test carried out by India, was scheduled to clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out.

The fight between the co-owners of the project, KriArj Films and John Abraham Entertainment, was very evident when the film’s teaser was pulled out. John Abraham’s company earlier put out a statement accusing KriArj of delaying the film’s release.

The statement read, “JA Entertainment has time and again discussed the marketing campaign for the film with KriArj but the release dates have been pushed at least 3 times, due to delayed payments. Kriarj without our approval has gone out and made statements giving false reasons for the delay. Our repeated follow-ups have only been met with false promises to settle the issue, thus wasting crucial time on the project.”

John’s company also terminated its contract with KriArj.

KriArj issued a long statement in their defence. Their statement read, “The allegations made by JA Ent are false and frivolous. The fact that they want to defraud us is amplified from that fact that inspite of payment of almost 30 Crores and Kriarj being fully and naturally willing to promote and release the Film at the earliest they stopped promotions and now want to walk away with the Film without any remorse in such an unethical fashion which is there for all to see.”

Now, with film being pushed to a new date, a second round of verbal volleys is likely to happen between the two companies.