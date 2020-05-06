Paulo Coelho lauds Shah Rukh Khan for producing Kaamyaab, actor reveals why he did it: ‘It touched a chord’

bollywood

Acclaimed writer Paulo Coelho wrote a tweet of appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan after watching his production, Kaamyaab. The film, starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead, is about a character actor who never gets his due in the film industry.

“The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art,” Coelho wrote in his tweet. Migliaccio died on May 4 in an apparent suicide. He left a letter addressed to his family in which he talked about throwing away 85 years of his life for the country.

Replying to his tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy.”

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab throws light on the struggle of the ‘extras’ or the side actors in the Indian cinema; it also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role.Talking about getting support form Shah Rukh, Sanjay had said in an interview, “The budget of Kaamyaab is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big budget films. Shah Rukh lives in people’s hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivaled.”

“I’m getting appreciation from every corner. It is like climbing the steps of a ladder. Now, I feel I have reached a prominent position in my career. Earlier, people could have pushed me off the ladder but abhi maine khamba pakad liya hai (now I am firmly holding on to a poll), boss! People have liked the trailer of the film and the media has given a standing ovation to the film. That’s not regular scene for me so, it feels really nice,” Mishra told IANS. The film released on March 6.

