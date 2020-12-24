Peace, hugs and a vaccine, these are the things celebs want in Santa’s bag in 2020

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:04 IST

As the year trundles towards a rather forgettable end, leaving in its wake all things dreadful, there is renewed hope for 2021. We ask some Bollywood actors what they would want Santa to bring them this year and the almost unanimous outcome was: a vaccine for Covid19. With just a few days remaining in 2020, they make a solemn wish for new beginnings and less chaotic times.

ANUPRIA GOENKA

Anupria Goenka believes that 2021 would be beautiful for everyone.

“I want that we all live peaceful lives and that 2021 would be amazing and beautiful for everyone. I hope it brings happiness and compassion to each and every one of us,” she says. The big bag of worries is what she wants to get rid of in the new year. “I want to leave behind my habit of worrying. My wish for 2021 is to travel much more and do excellent work and keep growing as an artiste.”

SHIKHA TALSANIA

She says, “Leave covid back in 2020 and bring us peace and health and hugs this year.”

Read: Check out what changes these celebrities made in 2020!

Shikha Talsania wants hugs, health and peace for all.

MALLIKA DUA

Mallika Dua wants health and immunity for everyone.

“I’d like Santa to bring great health and immunity for all,” she says. And the things she doesn’t wish to see in 2021? “Leave behind communal hatred and fear.”

Read: Amitabh Bachchan hangs ‘nimbu mirchi’ on 2021, post is a hit among netizens

CHANDAN ROY SANYAL

Chandan Roy Sanyal wishes to go out like normal times once he gets the vaccine.

“I want Santa to bring Pfizer vaccine for me and my friends so that we can start travelling, go out to bars and restaurants, and have conversations again like in normal times,” he says, adding that the only good thing about 2020 was that the world was healing. What lessons is he taking into 2021? “Unnecessary buying and hoarding of things, materialism…this could be done away with. This is what 2020 taught me,” he says.

NAMIT DAS

All Namit Das wants in 2021 is 2021 as he believes it will be full of hopes. ( Photo: Instagram/namitdas )

He says, “One of the things I am really waiting for in 2021 is 2021, because 2020 has been a year which all of us are not going to forget. 2021 is the advent of the new, it is a journey of small becoming big and it is a journey of self-realisation after the introspection we have all gone through in 2020. I wish for a sensible world to come out, and 2021 is full of hope, although it might not seem like it right now because we are still fighting a global battle against this virus. It’s only when something reaches a climax does it finish and something new begins. 2021 is going to be that year for all of us.”

LAKSHMI MANCHU

Lakshmi Manchu wishes to travel and leave behind fears. ( Photo: Instagram/lakshmimanchu )

Her wish for Santa is “To bring in hope peace, travel and vaccine for everyone.” She wishes to “Leave behind fear, insecurity, and things you have no control over.”

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htshowbiz for more