e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘nimbu mirchi’ post to protect 2021 from evil eye

Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘nimbu mirchi’ post to protect 2021 from evil eye

Amitabh Bachchan to Instagram and Twitter to share a picture of numeric figures 2021 with an icon of lemon and green chilies.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan also penned down a quirky note expressing his concerns over how the new year 2021 will turn out.
Amitabh Bachchan also penned down a quirky note expressing his concerns over how the new year 2021 will turn out.(Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)
         

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a quirky post in an attempt to protect the year 2021 from the evil eye.

The 78-year-old actor, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, took to Instagram and Twitter to share a picture of numeric figures 2021 with an icon of lemon and green chilies.

Hanging ‘Nimbu mirchi’ or lemon and green chilies is a traditional Indian way of protecting a possession or a thing from the evil’s eye.

The ‘Coolie’ actor also penned down a quirky note expressing his concerns over how the new year 2021 will turn out since 2020 has been a bad year for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuchh hi baaki hai. Nazar na lage, ikkis (20) vaali tangdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang de, (There are only a few days left in 2020’s end. I wish it stays protected from the evil eye, let’s hang lemon and chillies over it),” he wrote in the caption.

The post received several comments from the superstar’s fans.

tags
top news
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled
Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In