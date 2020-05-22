e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / People’s mental health getting affected: Jasmin Bhasin

People’s mental health getting affected: Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin points out that one can’t gauge the mental state of a person through their social media posts and urges people to stay positive in the pandemic

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 22:51 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Jasmin admits that she is prepared for a whole new world post lockdown.
Jasmin admits that she is prepared for a whole new world post lockdown.
         

This lockdown has given everyone a lot of time to think and reflect on their lives and actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of them. She has realised that her work keeps her happy and reconnecting with extended family and friends has given her perspective about what is important. “Other and cooking and cleaning, my stress buster is spending time with my pets and grooming them. I am also proud that I can bake now,” she shares

 

Post an unprecedented lockdown for almost two months, everyone is coping in their own way but Bhasin points out that one can’t gauge the mental state of a person through their social media posts. “A lot of people are frustrated, irritated sitting at home. An idle mind leads to negative thoughts and affects our mental health. We actors are worried about our work and future but worrying is not going to help us. One must try to stay positive,” Bhasin says.

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor doesn’t mind the celebs posts doing home chores as “it is relatable to fans”. She adds. “The jhadu, pocha, bartan videos aren’t weird because fans love to see everything about their favourite stars. We are all helping at home, which is necessary and there is nothing wrong about it. They prove we all are connected in some way and in the least, they are keeping our fans entertained and happy.”

 

Bhasin admits that she is prepared for a whole new world post lockdown. Talking about the film, TV and web series production work adapting to the new normal in the post lockdown period, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor says, “Post lockdown period, not just shoots, I think the world is going to change in many ways. In shootings, maybe Covid-19 test results will be mandatory, social distancing will be the norm, as will controlling manpower. We will have to adapt to a lot. Social distancing won’t end with the COVID-19 crisis but will stay with us and will become part of life.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In