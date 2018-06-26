People think showing nudity will get them popularity, says Punjabi singer Karan Singh Arora

Think Punjabi songs in popular culture and all that comes to mind is party numbers, wedding songs and peppy numbers that more often than not make liberal usage of drugs and alcohol, for the lyrics. Newcomer singer Karan Singh, feels that it is a misconception among the music industry.

“When I started working in the industry, everyone told me you have to make party tracks then only you will get club shows. People think showing nudity in videos will get them popularity,” Singh tells Hindustan Times.

“My first song had girls in the video, it was about drinking and party scenes. Later. I realised I was not meant to make party songs, I was made to compose melodies. Even my friends tell me that my romantic numbers were way better than my popular songs,” he adds.

Talking about his love for music, Singh says, “I always had music inside me. Even in my school days, I used play tabla and different instruments. I started with playing on the class bench, I never used to get off tempo. That was when I understood that I have it in me.Later, I went to Pune and London for studies in music.”

He also shares his dreams with us: “I would love Arijit Singh to sing for my songs and I wish Akshay Kumar could feature in one of the videos for my songs.”

