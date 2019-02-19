Photograph trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra bring a touching picture to screen

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra is back with a new film, Photograph, and its trailer was released late on Monday. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, Photograph is an understated love story.

Also read: Is Priyanka Chopra pregnant? Mom Madhu Chopra answers viral speculation

Photograph chronicles the lives of strangers who meet at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Nawazuddin, who plays photographer Rafi in the film, comes across Miloni (Sanya) and insists that she should get clicked for the sake of memories.

One thing leads to another and they head to Nawazuddin’s village where they meet his grandmother and he presents Sanya as her “bahu”. He convinces her to play the part after he gete to know that his grandmother has quit taking her medicines insisting that he must marry soon. There is nothing flashy, or melodramatic about the entire trailer, yet the emotions are relatable.

As per the video description, Photograph is the story of ‘a struggling street photographer in Mumbai who, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. Subsequently, the pair develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect.

Watch the trailer here:

With their understated performances in the video, Nawazuddin meets his match in Sanya.

Also read: Post Gully Boy’s success, Ranveer Singh is having a gala time at friend’s wedding in Udaipur. Watch videos

Photograph was recently screened at the Berlin Film Festival where it received rave reviews. It will be released on March 15 on Amazon Prime.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:30 IST