Pooja Bedi’s Goa vacation with fiance Maneck Contractor is full of ‘double masti’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:36 IST

Actor Pooja Bedi is currently spending quality time with fiancee Maneck Contractor in Goa and has shared a stunning picture from their vacation. The actor tried her hands at Stand Up Paddleboard and as the picture proves, the two seem to have nailed the technique in no time.

The 49-year-old former actor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “The sport is called SUP .. and I’m doing double masti with fiancee @maneckofficial.” While a bare-bodied Maneck can be seen balancing on the waves on the paddleboard, Pooja can be seen standing behind him in a white bikini.

Pooja’s fans were happy to see her having a nice time in Goa and complemented her for her ageless charm. A fan wrote, “You are gorgeous, you are adorable .. you are charming, you are elegant, you are pretty, you are beautiful, you are attractive.” Many others commented, “wow” in the comments section.

The actor shared another close-up of the two along with the caption, “Unfiltered togetherness...” She looks stunning in a white bikini with a crochet shrug thrown over while Maneck smiles for the camera in a white tee and matching shades.

Pooja had made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film, Vishkanya. She shot to fame with her role in the 1992 blockbuster, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She had also participated in reality television show Bigg Boss season 5.

Pooja’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala is all set to make her film debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman. She has inked a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani’s banner Northern Lights Films. Alaia will portray the daughter of Saif’s character in the film, which is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari calls second marriage with Abhinav Kohli a poisonous infection: ‘It was hurting me badly, I got it removed’

Talking about working with Alaia, Shewakramani said, “I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaanemann and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on Jawaani Jaanemann was a reassurance that ‘yes, I want to do this’,” he added. The film is scheduled to be released on November 29.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more