Pooja Bhatt says she’s 3 years sober, opens up on battle with alcoholism: ‘Kal kisne dekha’

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:25 IST

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written about her struggles with alcoholism, and being sober for almost three years. “If I could do it, you can too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Pooja, who will return to the big screen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, wrote, “Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone. If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one!”

Pooja added the hashtags ‘sobriety rocks’, ‘be your own hero’, ‘one day at a time’, ‘one step at a time’, ‘stay positive’, ‘stay vulnerable’ and ‘stay strong’.

Pooja’s followers offered support and encouragement in the comments section. “So proud of you,” one person wrote. Another person called Pooja ‘my inspiration’. The post has received over 2000 ‘likes’ in a couple of hours, and includes two photos. Both pictures show Pooja sitting on the floor, with a cup in her hand.

Pooja, who made her debut Sadak, is currently working on the sequel to the film, with half-sister Alia Bhatt, her first co-star Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Alia have been sharing pictures from the shoot on Instagram. A recent post shows them sitting next to each other on the outskirts of Mysore, on a broken boundary wall with grass and big rocks behind them. Pooja is holding a coffee mug in her hand, while Alia has an umbrella next to her.

