Post Sanju, Sanjay Dutt thanks real-life Kamli: You’re my pillar of strength

Sanju has brought to fore an unknown chapter from Sanjay Dutt’s life, his bond with his US-based friend Paresh Ghelani and the crucial role he has played in the actor’s life. Vicky Kaushal’s Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli is reportedly based on Sanjay Dutt’s closest friends, one of whom is Paresh.

On Sunday, Sanjay took to Twitter to thank Paresh for being his ‘pillar of strength’. The 59-year-old actor wrote on Twitter, “@pareshghelani you are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots.”

A day earlier, Paresh had made his social media debut by writing about Sanjay and their friendship. He wrote the letter after watching Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

“Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection – everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him,” he wrote about the biopic in which Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay’s role.

Actor Madhavan also welcomed Paresh to the world of social media and revealed that Paresh is his go-to man as well: “FINALLY U R here Bro-Hey Folks pls welcome some1 who is more than a Blood Brother 2 me-my inspiration and my IDOL-THE REAL “KAMILII” from “SANJU”-the elusive,Limelight loathing N my “ Go 2” man 4 all issues-PARESH Ghelani-@impareshghelani .Sorry bro-The world wants 2 know you”

Sanju, that also stars Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Jim Sarbh, has earned Rs 202 crore in a week and continues to roar at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has completed his shooting for Torbaaz and will soon be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 that hits theatres on July 27.

After watching the film Sanju I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other.

Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who’s made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It’s hard to convey how many different emotions I’m feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we’ve got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience?

Sanju, you have been all that and more. There were moments I’ve relived from my own life – things I’ve forgotten, and things I’ll never ever forget – on screen.

Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life.

Sanju – Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you’ve dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Keep roarrrrrin.”

