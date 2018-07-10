Prassthanam motion poster has Sanjay Dutt warning of a new Mahabharat

Sanjay Dutt has brought war to our screens. The 58-year-old actor shared the motion poster of his upcoming film, Prassthanam, and there were some dire warnings in the short video. bathed in the sun’s golden hue, the motion poster had Sanjay’s back to the camera. He then goes on to say that if people’s rights are taken away, it will lead to Mahabharat and if they get what’s their due, it will be Ramayana.

Sharing the poster, Dutt tweeted his own dialogue from the motion poster, “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat! Presenting the official poster of #Prassthanam.” Along with Sanjay, wife Maanyata also Instagrammed the motion poster and wrote it is about “the survival of the toughest in the journey to earn the legacy”.

Sanjay just completed Torbaaz and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and is currently working on Prassthanam. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit by the same name. Directed by Deva Katta, Prrassthanama also features Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey.

Prassthanam will also mark the return of the Sanjay to Bollywood in the capacity of a producer. His last production venture was 2011 film ‘Rascals’. Prassthanam was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

