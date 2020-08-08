Preeti Jhangiani on groupism: There are gangs in Bollywood that try to throw you out and it does affect those who’re sensitive

Amid debates about the existence of lobbies, coteries, gangs and camps in Bollywood, actor Preeti Jhangiani agrees all of this happens and in fact, at times, it also obstructs talent. While it’s difficult to deal with them, she insists that it isn’t impossible either.

“It all depends on how you are as a person. Groupism exists at every place of work. I’ve done a few multi-starrer films and faced exactly similar things. These gangs try throw get you out of Bollywood. And it does affect those who are sensitive. But, I didn’t pay much heed and was pretty confident in front of the camera,” says the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein (2000).

Pointing at the nepotism debate, the 39-year-old says it goes without saying that those born in film families have an upper hand.

“If one is from a film family and has grown up in those circles, they’re already friends with that director or producer and will get two-three opportunities to start their career with, and several chances to improve mistakes and prove themselves again and again. But nothing helps if you don’t work hard and have that certain something in you,” she asserts.

To handle such scenarios, Jhangiani feels it’s best to have a backup plan in place. “Among the 100 who struggle, only one becomes a Shah Rukh Khan. I’m talking especially about those who come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams and often feel dejected given the long struggle. It’s important to understand the uncertainties of this profession before you pursue it,” she says.

Even though the actor is grateful for she got many opportunities, she somewhere regrets making some mistakes along the way.

“I was 17 or 18 when I started working in music videos and ads. Then south Indian films and Bollywood happened, so I won’t say nepotism affected my career much. After Mohabbatein, I should have reached out (to someone) for guidance. But I’ve been very shy and ended up making wrong choices. I blame it all on myself,” confesses the actor, who’s looking forward to finish shooting of her debut web series Made For Each Other.

Unlike what many may think, Jhangiani insists that she has never stopped working. “I did south India films, Bengali film and even a Rajasthani film in between. To avoid being out of sight and out of mind, I’m quite active on social media (laughs). Jokes apart, I’m also looking at producing films, acting and taking up web offers,” she ends.

