Priyanka Chopra can’t get enough of Nick Jonas’ new song, Kumar Sanu talks about son Jaan

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:00 IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s fairytale wedding: See pictures of newlyweds taking pheras, holding hands

New pictures from actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding have been shared online. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on Friday. The pictures show Kajal and Gautam at the venue -- The Taj Mahal Palace hotel -- engaged in various wedding rituals.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan schools Rahul Vaidya about nepotism, slams his comments against Jaan Kumar Sanu

Salman Khan in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will school Rahul Vaidya about recent comments on nepotism made by him, against Jaan Kumar Sanu. In a promo video, Salman told Rahul that Bigg Boss isn’t the platform where discussions about this topic should be had.

Kumar Sanu says he never wanted son Jaan to do Bigg Boss 14, goes back on his comments about Jaan’s mother: ‘She gave him a good upbringing’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s father, the popular playback singer Kumar Sanu, has gone back on his earlier comments about Jaan’s mother. Kumar Sanu said that she raised him well, but had earlier questioned Jaan’s upbringing when his comments about Marathi landed the family, and the show, in trouble. Jaan’s parents separated before he was born.

Rasika Dugal: ‘I have been trying to learn how to sing, much to the disgust of my neighbours’

If digital medium was your fix during the lockdown, you know that it is impossible to miss Rasika Dugal. The actor has been all over the digital space as India stayed at home. The actor was busy doing night shifts for the shooting of Delhi Crime season 2 just before lockdown and went on to witness multiple releases during her time at home.

Priyanka Chopra ‘obsessed’ with Jonas Brothers’ new holiday track I Need You Christmas, Sophie Turner is ‘crying’

The Jonas Brothers - Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - are spreading the holiday cheer with their brand new single titled I Need You Christmas. Within hours of its release, the song is turning out to be quite the hit. Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner also gave it their stamp of approval.

