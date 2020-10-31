Rasika Dugal: ‘I have been trying to learn how to sing, much to the disgust of my neighbours’

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 07:12 IST

If digital medium was your fix during the lockdown, you know that it is impossible to miss Rasika Dugal. The actor has been all over the digital space as India stayed at home. The actor was busy doing night shifts for the shooting of Delhi Crime season 2 just before lockdown and went on to witness multiple releases during her time at home. While her film Lootcase had to be released online due to the shutting down of movie theatres, her web show A Suitable Boy was also well received across the world.

Currently making news for Mirzapur season 2, Rasika has also made her foray into the audio space. She features in audiobook Uncovidable – a fun series that would connect with everyone who had a complaint during the lockdown.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rasika opened up about her newfound fascination with the audio platform and also shared her own experiences from her time in isolation. Excerpts:

How did you spend your lockdown?

Lockdown began with me taking a lit bit of pause because I had 1.5 years of continuous shoot and travel. I spent the first 20 days of lockdown just sleeping and recovering from a very tedious night shoot schedule for Delhi Crime season 2.

I always like to spend my free time to learn new skills. I joined an online music class and another course. For the last six months, I have been trying to learn how to sing, much to the disgust of my neighbours. I was totally enjoying myself, I don’t know about the people around me (laughs). I unapologetically sing during my music class even when people around me are not happy about it.

I also co-wrote and acted in a short film with my husband Mukul Chadda. It’s called Banana Bread. We co-wrote it and shot it on our phones during the lockdown.

You were seen in multiple projects during the period.

It’s been a constant run for me in October. Uncovidable is a podcast on Audible and then there was Mirzapur, and A Suitable Boy before that. I am exploiting every medium possible. Uncovidable is a fun series from the perspective of a girl who suddenly finds herself in 21 days of lockdown. She recounts her experiences in voice notes made to her friend as she is stuck in the same house as her husband and her brother. It’s done in a light-hearted, humorous way and it’s extremely relatable. Just like my microwave had broken down in the middle of the lockdown and I really didn’t know what to do. These were our privileged dilemmas during the period.

A Suitable Boy just released in India. How has been the response?

A lot of people in the UK have already watched it because it released in BBC UK in July. I was already getting a lot of positive responses from there but I was really waiting to release here to watch it myself getting people to watch it. According to me, it’s a very charming book. Director Mira Nair has done a fantastic job, and I had a lovely time shooting for it.

