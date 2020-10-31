e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s fairytale wedding: See pictures of newlyweds taking pheras, holding hands

Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s fairytale wedding: See pictures of newlyweds taking pheras, holding hands

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on Friday, in a low-key but dreamlike wedding. Here are pictures from inside their wedding ceremony.

bollywood Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu earlier this month.
Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu earlier this month.
         

New pictures from actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding have been shared online. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on Friday.

The pictures show Kajal and Gautam at the venue -- The Taj Mahal Palace hotel -- engaged in various wedding rituals. While the actor was wearing a traditional red bridal lehenga, Gautam was in a sherwani.

You can check out some pictures from the wedding here:

 
 

A picture of the hotel’s ballroom, all decked up for the festivities, was also shared online. The picture shows the venue’s floral design. The wedding was reportedly a low-key affair, keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Hours before her wedding, Kajal had shared a monochrome picture of herself at the hotel, in the process of getting ready for the ceremony. “Calm before the storm,” she’d captioned it. She had also shared glimpses from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. While the first picture showed her posing with her henna-decorated hands on full display, the second one showed her face being smeared with turmeric.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu make a perfect couple in first pic as bride and groom. See it here

Kajal took everyone by surprise earlier this month, when she announced her wedding, in a social media post. In her statement, she said, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
De-radicalised twice, Pune woman went back to IS: NIA
De-radicalised twice, Pune woman went back to IS: NIA
700-km traffic jams in Paris as residents flee ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown
700-km traffic jams in Paris as residents flee ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million; toll at 159,477
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million; toll at 159,477
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In