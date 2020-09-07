Priyanka Chopra debuts her new look as she shares excitement for the new IPL anthem. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Monday posted a new video promoting the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL), due to begin in UAE. What caught our attention was her new hairdo.

Having done her hair in bangs, her front fringe sat pretty on her face. Her hair is also considerably shorter. In the video, she talked about how much she looks forward to the thrill of watching IPL again. Priyanka also shared a video clip of her pet dogs, Gino and Panda, playing in a pool. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have interesting names for their pets. Gino is called Gino The German while Panda is addressed as Panda The Punk.

Earlier this week, Priyanka celebrated the fourth birthday of her first pet, Diana Chopra, a chihuahua. On Sunday, she posted a picture with Gino in another love-filled post.

Priyanka, who has stayed put in her Los Angeles home for a long time, has been sharing fun posts all along. She posted a pretty picture of herself and declared how summer was coming to an end in her part of the world. She wrote: “The last few days of summer...” In the last week of August, she shared a picture from her office and wrote: “Day at the office.” In mid August, on a trip to Mammoth lakes in California, she had written: “Mother nature’s medicine.”

Amid all the fun stuff Priyanka posts, she also finds time for matters of more serious concern. She had recently expressed her concern at the state of girls’ education due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. She had written: “One of the several challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic globally has been its impact on the education system. With classrooms going online for the immediate future, there is still uncertainty over what school will look like in the months to come. This uncertainty takes on another meaning for many girls around the world… the question isn’t when they will return to school—it’s if they will return at all. Due to ripple effects from COVID-19, experts predict that tens of millions more adolescent girls could remain out of school forever. We cannot let this happen.”

Priyanka has completed shooting for The White Tiger. She also has Matrix 4 in her kitty among other projects.

