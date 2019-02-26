Priyanka Chopra gets a compliment from Nick Jonas’ ex Miley Cyrus and Twitter loves it

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s uvber-stylish appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party has left not only fans but also singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who was once romantically linked to Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, in awe of her.

When celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff on Monday posted a photograph of Priyanka’s party look on Instagram, Miley’s comment on it set tongues wagging. Miley complimented Priyanka saying, “pretty love”. Miley is married to actor Liam Hemsworth and was seen with Nick and Priyanka at the premiere of the film, Isn’t It Romantic?

Priyanka walked the Oscars after-party red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit. After the event, they took to social media to share photographs of themselves as they shared some fun and cosy moments together.

The couple’s PDA on the red carpet and on social media has left fans breathless. Nick wrote with a photo of him and his wife sticking their tongues out at each other, “She makes me smile.” Priyanka also shared photos from the bash with her husband, writing, “Funniest guy I know.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sticks her tongue out at Nick Jonas as they attend Oscars after-party

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o also took to Instagram story to share her happiness after meeting the newlyweds. “Finally met the Jonases,” wrote the actress of the film, which won three Oscars on Sunday night.

Re-posting Lupita’s post, Priyanka said: “So good seeing you, Lupita, we need to do it more often!”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:14 IST