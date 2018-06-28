Priyanka Chopra is the hottest woman on earth. Pic inside to back the claim

When it comes to being the queen, Priyanka Chopra is a natural. The Quantico star has regained her numero uno position and has been announced as “the hottest woman on the planet” by Maxim. She has been named the winner of ‘Maxim Hot 100’ for the fourth time, having earlier bagged the title in 2011, 2013 and in 2016.

The magazine also featured Priyanka on its cover. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Priyanka looks a vision in the photo.

Talking about Priyanka, the magazine wrote, “She’s got the talent, she’s got the brains and she’s definitely got the looks-is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time? Welcome back, PC.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas. The couple holidayed in Goa and were seen dining with Priyanka’s mother Madhu on Wednesday night. Reports suggest that Priyanka and the American singer may get engaged soon.

On the work front, she will be seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Internationally, her film Isn’t It Romantic? is also in the works.