Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas cycling in New York, returns to India to shoot for Bharat

After a fun few weeks of vacationing with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is back into the work mode. The actor has returned to India to shoot for her next Bollywood movie, Bharat.

Photographers spotted Priyanka at the Mumbai airport in an all-white ensemble, looking gorgeous like always. We wonder how she manages that after a 15-hour flight from New York. She was seen in a white button-down shirt, white ripped denim and nude shoes. Check out more pictures from the airport:



Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Mumbai airport to begin work on her next Bollywood film, Bharat. (Viral Bhayani) Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Mumbai airport to begin work on her next Bollywood film, Bharat. (Viral Bhayani)



Priyanka Chopra was seen in an all-white ensemble at the Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani) Priyanka Chopra was seen in an all-white ensemble at the Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)



Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani) Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka was seen with Nick in New York on Thursday itself where she met his brother Joe Jonas and his fiance, Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner. The two made for a fashionable couple as they cycled around the town in their matching outfits.

A post shared by Priyanka Global (@priyanka_global) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Priyanka will star opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, her first Bollywood film after 2016’s Jai Gangaajal. She will also be seen in Hollywood movies A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in main roles. It is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Speaking about Priyanka, Ali had said in a press statement, “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global.”

Recent reports revealed that Priyanka will be earning Rs 6.5 crore for her part in Bharat. The pay cheque makes Priyanka one of the highest paid female actors in the industry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more