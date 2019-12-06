Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note after being honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note of gratitude after being honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival. She shared pictures of herself with the award on Instagram and wrote, “To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival.”

“Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech,” she added.

Apart from Priyanka, Hollywood legend Robert Redford, Moroccan actor Mouna Fettou and French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier were also feted at the Marrakech Film Festival.

It’s raining awards for Priyanka. On Tuesday night, she received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball for her philanthropic work. She is one of the organisation’s Goodwill Ambassadors.

She thanked UNICEF for the honour and wrote, “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life.”

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas congratulated her with a sweet Instagram post and called her his inspiration. “So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love,” he wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy shooting for The White Tiger, a celluloid adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel of the same name. She will also serve as executive producer on the project, which is directed by Ramin Bahrani and also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka will also be seen in a kids’ superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

In an Instagram post, Priyanka expressed her excitement about these films. “So looking forward to these two projects. Working with both @rodriguez and #RaminBahrani is like night and day, and that’s so exciting for me. Between #TheSkyIsPink releasing at @tiff_net next week, filming #WeCanBeHeroes and bringing one of my favorite books to life, #WhiteTiger, as both an actor and EP, looks like it will be an awesome end to the year. @netflix,” she wrote.

