Priyanka Chopra says husband ‘Nick Jonas is going crazy’, rolls her eyes as he reveals his new passion. Watch video

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:21 IST

With a global lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Nick Jonas is using the extra time on his hands to learn a new skill - latte art. However, his new hobby has his wife Priyanka Chopra concerned that he is ‘going crazy’.

On a video conference with his fellow mentors on The Voice and host Carson Daly, Nick said that he has ‘been getting really into latte art’. The video, which was shared by him on Instagram, shows him acing a leaf design on his coffee as he says, “I have been starting with the simpler things like leaves but I am working towards a self-portrait.”

In the next shot, Nick makes a wonky smiley face on his coffee and admits that there is ‘definitely some room for improvement’ on his latte art skills, when it comes to making a self-portrait.

A red-eyed Nick says that his love for coffee makes his new hobby all the more fun, as Priyanka expresses her concern. Taking over the camera, she says, “Nick is going crazy with these latte designs. All he does is drink coffee all day.” In the next shot, he admits, “I can’t sleep.”

Priyanka rolls her eyes and asks Nick if he is sure about having another cup of coffee, and he answers in the affirmative.

“Found a new passion for Latte art recently. Not everyone is as excited about it as I am, but that’s okay because there’s a brand new episode of @nbcthevoice tonight!! #TeamNick #TeamLatteArt #TheVoice,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Currently, Nick and Priyanka are quarantining at their home in Los Angeles. The couple has been doing their bit to ameliorate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Give India and Goonj, among others.

