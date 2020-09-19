e-paper
Priyanka Chopra wishes Danielle Jonas on birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister talks of heart-wrenching loss

Priyanka Chopra wishes Danielle Jonas on birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister talks of heart-wrenching loss

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday, while Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu expressed her anguish at the loss of her mother and brother so early in life.

bollywood Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday: ‘Wish you love and happiness always’

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday wished her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday. The actor wished for her happiness and well being. Danielle is the wife of Nick Jonas’s brother and Jonas Brothers member, Kevin Jonas.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu shares artwork on actor, their mother: ‘My mother was my source of energy, bhai was my pride’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh took to Twitter to share her pain at losing her mother and her brother at early stages of their lives and said how she was ‘unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss’.

Ismail Darbar confirms son Zaid Darbar’s relationship with Gauahar Khan, says he won’t object if they want to marry

Music composer Ismail Darbar confirmed that his son Zaid Darbar is dating Gauahar Khan. He further said that he will give his blessings to Gauahar if Zaid decides to marry her.

Deepika Padukone teases fans about a surprise as she shoots for Shakun Batra’s film: ‘3 days to go’

Deepika Padukone, who ic currently in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film with director Shakun Batra, shared a message for her fans on Instagram. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter tears up on seeing mom Neelima Azeem in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: ‘You are beautiful as ever’

Ishaan Khatter has shared a short video clip of his mother Neelima Azeem from her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film released on Netflix on Friday and stars Neelima as Konkona Sen Sharma’s mother.

