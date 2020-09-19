Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu shares artwork on actor, their mother: ‘My mother was my source of energy, bhai was my pride’

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh took to Twitter to express her heartbreak at losing her brother and her mother at early stages of their lives. She shared an artwork of the her mother and brother.

Sharing it, she wrote: “My mother was my source of energy.My bhai was my pride. Lost both of them too early. Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss.” Meetu has relatively been reticent about her feelings at the death of her brother. But every once in a while, she has spoken on the subject. In mid-August, she had applauded fans of Sushant who had kept the pressure on for a fair investigation into the death of the late actor.

She had written: “Hats of to your persistent support #SSRwarriors. Your resilient efforts have made this possible, thank you for being a part of a mass awakening. The fight for Justice has begun! This will mark the beginning of a new era.”

Sushant’s other sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been passionate in her advocacy for a fair probe into the matter. She has actively followed every development in the case, right from the time of their father KK Singh filing FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to her arrest in September over charges of drugs’ procurement for Sushant. Shweta has been running various campaigns online-- plants for SSR, flags for SSR, global prayers for SSR-- in an effort to keep the quest for justice alive.

Sushant died on June 14 in his Mumbai home. The Mumbai Police was investigating the case. The family, backed by scores of fans of the actor, called for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry. A Supreme Court verdict in August ordered CBI to take up the matter. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau also began investigating the case. In September, Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s former house help, Samuel Miranda, and others were arrested for alleged links with drug peddlers.

