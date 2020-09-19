Ishaan Khatter tears up on seeing mom Neelima Azeem in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: ‘You are beautiful as ever’

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:38 IST

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a mom appreciation post on Instagram after watching her in a scene from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film released on Netflix on Friday and features Ishaan’s mother Neelima Azeem in a special role.

Sharing a short clip of Neelima from the film, Ishaan said that he teared up on watching her onscreen. “I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it, “ he wrote in the caption. “It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears. Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film,” he added and tagged the cast and crew of the film in his post.

Neelima plays Konkona Sen Sharma’s mother in the movie who comes to visit her daughter after years. The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Actors Vikrant Massey and Kubbra Sait are also part of the film.

Neelima is also the mother of actor Shahid Kapoor and ex-wife of actor Pankaj Kapoor. She has also starred in films such as Sadak and in television series The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Ishaan is currently awaiting the release of his film Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Khaali Peeli went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

Ishaan was also recently seen as the lead in Mira Nair’s BBC series, A Suitable Boy. The show also starred Tabu and was based on Vikram Seth’s popular novel by the same name.

