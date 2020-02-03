Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas’ niece Alena a happy birthday, shares adorable pic. See here

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to wish husband Nick Jonas’ niece, Alena, a happy birthday. Alena is the six-year-old daughter of Nick’s brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle.

Sharing a picture of herself with the birthday girl on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “Happy 6th Birthday Beautiful. You are very loved, Alena! @daniellejonas @kevinjonas.”

The picture shows Priyanka sitting on a couch with Alena, reading a picture book. Priyanka often features Nick’s nieces, Alena and Valentina, on her Instagram stories. On Mother’s Day, she posted pictures from a family bash, which included both Alena and Valentina. The sisters were also featured on Priyanka’s picture from the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour.

Priyanka recently attracted controversy for her navel-baring dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra said that she loved the dress, and commented on the controversy around it. “I loved it,” she said, and added, “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody. It’s her body she can do what she wants, and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everybody should follow.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that the actor is in final negotiations to appear in the upcoming fourth instalment of the Matrix series, starring Keanu Reeves and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in lead roles. She is also a part of an upcoming comedy drama series from Mindy Kaling, a Netflix superhero film directed by Robert Rodriguez, and a planned Maa Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

