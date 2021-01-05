Priyanshu Painyuli: Mirzapur 2 is really special, I haven’t got this much recognition from any other project of mine

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:52 IST

Priyanshu Painyuli had a great 2020, as the actor started the year portraying the role of Amir Asif in Extraction and ended it with Robin in Mirzapur 2. Both the characters, according to him, redefined his journey and gave him recognition. He’s thankful to the web for churning out well-etched narratives that connect with the audience.

“Both Amir and Robin aren’t your everyday characters. There are different layers to them. Web is definitely providing us with a ground to experiment. The characters would have been different if they were in films. And the fact that both are web projects, it does help you reach a wider audience,” he says.

Looking forward to start the next season of Mirzapur hopefully in 2021, Painyuli adds that he knew about the “craziness” around the show, but experienced it first hand only after being a part of it in season 2.

“What Mirzapur 2 did for me is special. I haven’t got this much recognition from any other project of mine. Robin and his ‘Yeh Bhi Theek hai’ dialogue have resonated with the audience. There are so many memes and jokes around it. There was this old uncle I met many years ago who used to say this line often. It kind of stuck to me and I thought of using it here,” reveals the actor.

Painyuli who made his web show with Bang Baaja Baaraat in 2015, also starring his Mirzapur co-actor Ali Fazal, says nobody saw this web boom coming back then.

“The show was experimental and did well. But there’s a catch. In a theatre, when someone buys a ticket, they usually sit through those two hours. But a web show need to keep the interest level high, or else the viewer would switch to some other show,” explains the actor Bhavesh Joshi actor, who has two more films — Rashmi Rocket and Pippa — lined up next.

Mention to him the talks around web censorship, Painyuli feels somewhere it might affect the content quality.

“You can stick to authentic stories on the web while some demand certain things. I didn’t find anything wrong in the nudity in Game of Thrones or cuss words in Mirzapur 2 because those worlds are like that. So, I’m worried that censorship shouldn’t affect the purity and authenticity on the web,” he concludes.

