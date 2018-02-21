Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country: Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has found another fan in Humanoid Sophia and the superstar has said he is simulated by “every bit and byte” of the robot.

During an interactive session at the ongoing World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Hyderabad, the robot, created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, said the Bollywood actor is her favourite star.

Shah Rukh responded to the news on Twitter saying, “Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India. U Simulate me, every bit and byte of u, Sophia, (sic).”

Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India. U Simulate me, every bit and byte of u, Sophia. https://t.co/HxAhTORpHD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2018

The humanoid, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, had taken the 52-year-old actor’s name without any hesitation when asked who her favourite actor was. Sophia is the first robot to be made a citizen of a nation. Currently, Sophia is the only robot that interacts with people.

Follow @htshowbiz for more