Public figures are open to criticism, says Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon says a public figure is open to criticism, but if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose and then they are subjected to social media trolling.

“If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then ‘they’ say that celebs don’t have a voice. Sadly, Twitter (is) only becoming a place for abusive trolls,” Raveena tweeted on Tuesday.

Raveena, among many Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments.