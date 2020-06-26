e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Radhika Apte: I don’t like the term ‘new normal’

Radhika Apte: I don’t like the term ‘new normal’

Actor Radhika Apte, who is in London currently, says that the situation there is getting better amidst the Covid-19 crisis, and also that once we find a vaccine for it, we will go back to being normal.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:35 IST
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Radhika Apte says the migrant situation in India is ‘horrible’ in this Covid-19 crisis.
For actor Radhika Apte, who has been in London for the entire duration of the lockdown, says it’s the ‘longest break’ she has got in many years.

“Just to have a routine was a normal thing. But, in this period, I ate well, exercised, tried to write and watch, and did nothing, without any pressure of having to be at any place. All these have been really good things. But, there have been too many bad things, too,” she says referring to the deaths due to Covid-19 virus.

“That was just a small fraction of it. The consequences it has had on the economy is one thing, but just people and their livelihood — the situation of migrant workers is horrible in India,” she adds.

Apte shares that some of her friends have been going to the station to help these migrants actively but unfortunately, she can’t be there. 

“It’s beyond horrible, the food in the trains (in which migrants are travelling). It makes you think was corona better than this, at some point,” she wonders.

The 34-year-old further tells us that the situation in London is much better now compared to how it was two months ago.

“It’s way better than in India. They let us go out for a while, we can meet friends in an open space. The weather is great too, and the markets are going to open now,” she says.

Ask if she can sense any paranoia among people, and can she sense a ‘new normal’ setting in already, the actor says you can’t do much about those who remain paranoid. 

View this post on Instagram

Mussels for lunch 😋 #lockdown #london #i❤️cooking

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

“I don’t like these terms ‘new normal’. It’s there until the time we find a vaccine to tackle the issue. We’ll go back to normal, I believe. Once we go back there, we’ll forget all about this,” hopes the Andhadhun (2018) actor.

Though unlock 1.0 is underway, many are still choosing not to step out and remain extra cautious. And with this extended period of being locked up inside the house, is bound to get to one at some point.

On how she maintains her sanity, Apte says, “To be honest, (I belong) to one of the most privileged classes. I have a house, enough money in the bank, things to eat and my family has been well. There are no monetary or health issues. Of course, I’ve lost work and money, too, but that’s nothing compared (to the grim situation). Personally, I’ve had far more to learn from it.”

Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
