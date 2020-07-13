Radhika Apte’s stay in England is about ‘long cycle rides, sweater and fish’, see pic

bollywood

Actor Radhika Apte has been in England since March. On Monday, she gave her fans a glimpse of her life there by posting a picture. Radhika is married to Benedict Taylor, a British artist.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “A long cycle ride and then sweater and fish!” The picture showed her seated on the ground, with fish being cooked in front of her. Among the people who reacted to the picture was actor Kalki Koechlin who wrote in the comments section, “I wish i was on the other side of that camera.” With Radhika all covered up in sweater and a woollen cap, some fans were keen to know which part of England she was in, as it is the summer season there. One Instagram user wrote: “Which part of the England are you in where you still need the warm clothes ?” Another user had a piece of advice for her, and wrote: “Avoid eating sea-food! Corona season. Stay safe.”

Speaking about her stay in England, Radhika had told Times of India in an interview about how people had begun recognising her there too. She said: “Due to the lockdown, people have been watching web shows. I feel that’s how people in London started recognising me. I often have people waiting outside to get a glimpse of me. Otherwise, I would have never got this kind of attention here.” She also added how this was the longest she had stayed in London after completing her studies.

She had, however, added she gets uncomfortable when people try to get too friendly with her. She had continued, “I don’t mind it when people walk up to me and tell me that they like my work; I appreciate that. However, when someone screams your name in the middle of the road and tries to be too friendly with you, or distracts you when you are out jogging, is when I get bothered. Once, I was on a flight when someone came up to me and asked for a picture, but I refused. I was really tired and went off to sleep. When I woke up, I was surprised to see that person’s phone pointed at me. I was shocked.”

Radhika has worked in quite a few web series in the last couple of years including Sacred Games and Ghoul. She will soon be seen in another OTT film, Raat Akeli Hai.

