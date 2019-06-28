Radhika Apte says she was rejected for Vicky Donor as she was ‘overweight’

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is known for breaking stereotypes with her choice of roles and she recently revealed that she was rejected from a film for being overweight. Talking on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs with Vogue, she reportedly said that she bagged the female lead’s role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor but was later rejected as she was overweight.

A Mid Day report quoted her as saying, “I had gone on a holiday for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate loads of food. I told them that I’ll come back and lose it. But they did not want to take a chance.” She added that she became conscious about her diet after the incident: “I don’t get affected by rejection at work, but the weight thing really messed with my head,” she said.

Ayushmann and Radhika will appear in the finale episode of Neha Dhupia’s show.

While Yami Gautam stepped in for the role in Vicky Donor, Radhika and Ayushmann were recently seen together in Andhadhun, that also starred Tabu. “The roles that I have done are very normal, I had people around me like my roles. My roles are apart from the mainstream cinema, where actors are dancing around and are way too sweet,” she was quoted as saying.

Radhika featured in four films last year including the blockbuster, Andhadhun. She was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar and Netflix original film Lust Stories.

Radhika also played a pivotal role in the first season of hit Netflix series, Sacred Games but her character died in the end. She was also seen in the horror web series, Ghoul.

